Two 19-Yr.-Olds In Past 2 Months: Israel’s Health Ministry Releases Info. On COVID-19 Fatalities





Israel’s Health Ministry released a report on Thursday with data on Israel’s coronavirus fatalities and the names of the cities that suffered at least 15 fatalities.

A total of 976 Israelis have died of the coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic, with 149 from Jerusalem, 73 from Bnei Brak, 64 from Tel Aviv, 42 from Bat Yam, 35 from Rishon L’Tzion, 34 from Ramat Gan, 30 from Holon, 29 from Ramle, 25 from Petach Tikvah, 24 from Netanya, 22 from Ashdod, 22 from Rechovot, 21 from Be’er Sheva, 21 from Hadera, 18 from Haifa, and 16 from Kiryat Gat.

Five fatalities were under 30, including two 19-year-old women, one from Jerusalem and one from Holon, who both passed away in the past two months. The other three fatalities under 30 were a 26-year-old man, a 28-year-old woman, and a 29-year-old woman from Jerusalem.

There were three fatalities in their 30s, 13 in their 40s, and 42 in their 50s.

There were several fatalities who were over 100, with the oldest being a 102-year-old woman from Netanya.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








