TRAGEDY: Chareidi Mother Of 3 Killed In Head-On Collision In Israel’s South





A 40-year-old Chareidi woman from Netivot was killed in a devastating car accident shortly after midnight on Motzei Shabbos. The woman’s husband and teenaged daughter were moderately injured in the accident and the driver of the other vehicle, a Chareidi man in his 60s, was seriously injured.

The head-on collision near Netivot occurred between a commercial vehicle and a private car on Highway 293 near Netivot. When emergency responders arrived, they were forced to declare the mother’s death at the scene of the accident.

The nifteres was later identifed as Tamar Sheetrit, a’h, 40, a mother of three. She was known in her community as a ba’ales chessed who held weddings in her home for needy couples. Her husband, R’ Meir Sheetrit, became aware of the couples in need through his work in the municipal marriage department in Ofakim as well as his earlier work as the hospital Rav of Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon.

“It was a very serious accident,” an MDA paramedic said. “We saw two crushed vehicles on the road. In one vehicle there were three family members. A woman about 40 was trapped in the seat next to the driver. She wasn’t breathing and had no pulse and had multi-system injuries. Within a short amount of time we were forced to declare her death.”

“A girl around 16 was trapped in the back seat and with the assistance of firefighters, she was extricated from the car while fully conscious, with wounds on her head and limbs. The driver of the car, a man around 40, exited the vehicle on his own, with wounds on his limbs.”

The driver of the commercial vehicle, in his 60s and also Chareidi, was seriously injured. The wounded victims were treated at the scene and evacuated to Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva.

The circumstances of the accident are unclear. Israel Police have opened an investigation.

