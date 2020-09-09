A Shteibel In The UAE? Chareidi Journalists Walk Around Dubai In Full Chassidish Levush





An Israeli Chareidi publication sent two Chassidish journalists to Dubai in preparation for a special feature article for its Sukkos edition.

The journalists had no qualms about wandering the streets of Dubai in their full Chassidish levush despite the stares they must have drawn and the intense heat, which reached 106°F (41°C) on Sunday, an average temperature in the United Arab Emirates at this time of year.

“It’s very hot in Israel and we manage fine [in Chassidish levush] and here too we’re managing fine,” one of the journalists told B’Chadrei Chareidim. “It truly is very hot but a little heat won’t kill us.”

“We have no problem getting kosher food. There are organized meals at the Chabad house and a kosher catering service. In any event, what’s surprising is that the locals expect to see Israelis. Everywhere we went, we were warmly welcomed. It seems as if the Emiratis were just waiting for the moment an agreement was reached and the Israelis would arrive. It’s clear that the UAE will be a “warm” destination – in the double meaning of the word.”

The Chassidim were photographed by locals, who posted the pictures on social media, saying that they’re happy to see Israelis in Dubai and hope to see more and more of them.

It should be noted that “managing fine” regarding the heat shouldn’t be taken for granted by the Chassidish journalists. Doron Herman, an Israeli reporter for Channel 13 News, who was reporting from Abu Dhabi following the announcement of the Israeli-UAE agreement in mid-August, fainted during a live broadcast due to the heat.

