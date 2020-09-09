Trump Nominated For Nobel Prize For Historic Israel-UAE Deal





A Norwegian official nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in fostering the historic peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Fox News reported on Wednesday morning.

Trump’s nomination was submitted by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a four-term member of the Norwegian Parliament.

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Tybring-Gjedde, said in an interview with Fox.

Tybring-Gjedde wrote in his nomination letter to the Nobel Committee that not only did the Trump administration have a key role in the historic agreement between Israel and the UAE, but that the agreement could lead to lasting change in the entire Middle East.

“As it is expected, other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE. This agreement could be a game-changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity.”

The letter also mentioned Trump’s “key role in facilitating contact between conflicting parties and … creating new dynamics in other protracted conflicts, such as the Kashmir border dispute between India and Pakistan, and the conflict between North and South Korea, as well as dealing with the nuclear capabilities of North Korea.”

This is Trump’s second nomination, as Tybring-Gjedde and another Norwegian official, as well as the prime minister of Japan, already submitted Trump’s name in 2018 for his Singapore summit with North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un. Needless to say, Trump did not win.

Tybring-Gjedde, who belongs to a conservative populist party, told Fox that he’s not a personal fan of Trump but he believes that the Peace Prize should be awarded based on the “the facts.”

“I’m not a big Trump supporter,” he said. “The committee should look at the facts and judge him on the facts – not on the way he behaves sometimes. The people who have received the Peace Prize in recent years have done much less than Donald Trump. For example, Barack Obama did nothing.”

