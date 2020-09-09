USGS Reports Rare Magnitude 3.1 Earthquake in New Jersey





A 3.1 magnitude earthquake near Freehold NJ woke people up across central New Jersey overnight but did not cause any damage or injuries.

The 2 a.m. temblor was felt “in much of central New Jersey,” according to the National Weather Service. It lasted about 13 seconds.

Shaking and loud bangs were reported, but no injuries.

USGS geophysicist Robert Sanders told NBC News that an earthquake in the region is “relatively uncommon.” There are two previous recorded quakes with a magnitude 3.0 and larger within a 10-mile radius of the one in Freehold: A 3.1 earthquake in 1992 and a 3.5 earthquake in 1979.

“It will take a few days or weeks before analysts can see if there’s a specific fault line at cause here,” Sanders said. He added that structural damage is possible but unlikely. Damages are more likely to be things falling off shelves.

