Bridge Under Construction To Allow HaRav Chaim Kanievsky To Greet Public On RH

Following a period of seven months with no kabalas kahal for Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky due to the coronavirus, special preparations are being made to allow Bnei Brak residents to receive HaRav Chaim’s blessings for a Shana Tovah.

Every year, in an hours-long process, thousands of Bnei Brak residents line up on the night of Rosh Hashanah to receive a bracha of Shana Tovah from the Gadol Hador and tens of thousands visit HaRav Chaim’s home throughout Tishrei.

HaRav Chaim’s relatives decided that the minhag will continue this year through the construction of a special bridge and a transparent mechitzah between the kahal and the Rav.

Narrow lanes will be sectioned off on Rechov Rashbam, where HaRav Chaim’s home is located, to prevent crowding and ushers will be appointed to ensure the public is adhering to social distancing regulations and wearing masks.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)