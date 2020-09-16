NYS COVID-19 Infection Rate Drops Back Below 1% After Uptick

New York state’s COVID-19 infection rate dropped back below 1 percent on Wednesday, after rising above 1 percent for the first time in more than a month on Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Speaking from a moving boat off the coast of Long Island on Wednesday morning, Cuomo said the state’s infection rate dropped from the 1.04 percent he reported on Tuesday to 0.87 percent.

Today's update on the numbers: Of the 75,087 tests reported yesterday, 652 were positive (0.87% of total). Total hospitalizations are at 483. Sadly, there were 4 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/rHLqPDzkrE — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 16, 2020

