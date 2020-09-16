NYS COVID-19 Infection Rate Drops Back Below 1% After Uptick

New York state’s COVID-19 infection rate dropped back below 1 percent on Wednesday, after rising above 1 percent for the first time in more than a month on Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Speaking from a moving boat off the coast of Long Island on Wednesday morning, Cuomo said the state’s infection rate dropped from the 1.04 percent he reported on Tuesday to 0.87 percent.

(AP)