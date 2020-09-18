BORUCH MATIR ASURIM: Mordechai Samet Released Under “First Step Act”

R’ Mordechai Samet of Kiryas Joel was released from prison on Erev Rosh Hashanah, after serving 20 of his 27-year sentence.

Samet was released under the new “First Step Act” law.

R’ Moshe Margaretten of the Tzedek Association who was highly influential in the passing of the law – and in securing his release – was there to greet him.

