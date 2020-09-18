BORUCH MATIR ASURIM: Mordechai Samet Released Under “First Step Act”

R’ Mordechai Samet of Kiryas Joel was released from prison on Erev Rosh Hashanah, after serving 20 of his 27-year sentence.
Samet was released under the new “First Step Act” law.
R’ Moshe Margaretten of the Tzedek Association who was highly influential in the passing of the law – and in securing his release – was there to greet him.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Sorry. But why does he get the title R’
Wow, Yosef was freed on Ros Hashana if I’m not mistaken.
Its Erev RH so i will refain what I want to write, lets just say he spent 20 of his best year locked up in a cage, crime does not pay
I hope the people he and his cohorts swindled out of their money are happy as well. Boruch Matir Asurim indeed.