Possible Israel-Sudan Normalization Deal Within Days

U.S., Emirati and Sudanese officials held a “decisive” meeting in Abu Dhabi on Sunday regarding the normalization of ties between Israel and Sudan, Walla News reported.

An announcement that Sudan will normalize ties with Israel could be made within days if the US and the United Arab Emirates agree to fulfill Sudan’s requests for financial aid, the report said.

Sudanese officials have requested a $1.2 billion supply of wheat and fuel in the wake of recent catastrophic floods, a $2 billion grant to stabilize its economy, and a pledge of financial support from the US and the UAE over the next three years.

Sudan also requested to be removed from the U.S. State Department’s list of state sponsors of terrorism.

The report said that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ held discussions abut the normalization of ties between Israel and Sudan when in Washington last week for the signing of the Israel-UAE-Bahrain peace accords.

In February, Netanyahu met Chairman of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council Lt.-Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who heads the military faction of the government, and clandestine discussions on normalizing ties have been taking place since the meeting.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)