WATCH THIS: Breslover Chassidim Hold Tefillos In A Munkatch Prison, In Uman And Belarus

Some Breslover chassidim were lucky enough to spend Rosh Hashanah in Uman but others didn’t manage to reach their desired destination before Yom Hadin.

Those who were stranded on the Belarus-Ukraine border spent Rosh Hashana at various locations in Belarus including Pinsk.

Seven Breslover chassidim ended up spending Rosh Hashanah in a Munkatch prison after they were arrested trying to enter Ukraine through Romania.

Attempts to release the chassidim before Rosh Hashanah failed. The Ohel Yechiel Michel hachnasas orchim in Uman sent the chassidim a shofar and kosher food via a non-Jewish deliveryman who took a video of them davening in the prison.

Below is a video of chassidim in Uman:

And in Pinsk:

And the Munkatch prison:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)