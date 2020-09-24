Chevra Kadisha In Israel Prepares Morgue For Hundreds Of COVID-19 Niftarim

In light of the frightening rise in the coronavirus infection rate and the growing number of seriously ill patients, Israel’s Chevrei Kaddisha are preparing for a possible high number of niftarim, lo aleinu. The Chevra Kadisha in Haifa has acquired a refrigerated shipping container that can hold hundreds of bodies, Channel 13 News reported.

Similiar containers will be set up around Israel if needed, the report said.

The number of seriously ill patients as of Wednesday morning was nearing 700, with 800 being the frequently cited maximum number of patients that Israel’s hospitals can treat.

Meanwhile, a total of 4,331 medical professionals are in quarantine and many hospitals are operating beyond 100% capacity, with patients in beds in hallways.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein has ordered paramedics to immediately provide backup to hospitals and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ is considering passing a law mandating doctors in the private sector to work in public hospitals during the pandemic.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)