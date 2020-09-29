LOCKDOWN WILL NOT END AFTER SUKKOS: Israel: 233,554 Cases, 1,507 Deaths

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Tuesday that there is no chance the current lockdown will end after Simchas Torah as was originally planned.

“There’s no chance that the lockdown will be lifted immediately after Simchas Torah – unequivocally,” Edelstein said on Kan News. “There’s no scenario that in ten days we’ll lift everything and say ‘everything is fine now.'”

“We learned our lesson from the first wave and this time the exit fom the lockdown will be implemented gradually and responsibly.”

A Channel 12 News report said that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu believes that the lockdown will be extended for about a month.

Netanyahu also said on Motzei Yom Kippur that Israel’s hospitals are preparing to increase their capacity to treat 1,500 seriously ill coronavirus patients by Thursday, October 1.

Israel’s Health Ministry confirmed 1,121 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, a low number due to the low number of tests carried out over Yom Kippur. There are currently 65,025 active virus cases, with 755 seriously ill patients, of whom 207 are ventilated. An additional 33 fatalities were confirmed over Yom Kippur, raising the death toll to 1,507.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)