50% Of Israel’s COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In September Alone

Almost half of Israel’s current coronavirus cases were confirmed in September alone, the Health Ministry stated.

A total of 116,882 Israelis were diagnosed with the coronavirus as of August 31, and another 118,583 Israelis have been diagnosed since September 1.

There are currently 16 Israeli cities with over 1,000 active patients, with Israel’s largest city of Jerusalem topping the list with 7,188 active patients, followed by Bnei Brak with

4,052 patients, Ashdod with 2,946 patients, Tel Aviv-Yafo with 2,184, Petach Tikvah with 1,795, Netanya with 1,759, Modi’in Illit with 1,695, Be’er Sheva with 1,474, Rishon L’Tzion with 1,335, Haifa with 1,293, Holon with 1,286, Rechovot with 1,182, Elad with 1,116, Beitar with 1,059 and Ashkelon with 1,000.

According to Health Ministry data on Wednesday, Bnei Brak tops the list for the highest number of new patients diagnosed in the past 24 hours.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)