TEHILLIM – Hagaon HaRav Yisrael Yitzchak Kalmanowitz In Need Of Tefillos

Hagaon Harav Yisrael Yitzchak Kalmanowitz has been ill recently and is suffering from a serious lung infection and is in need of much rachamei Shamayim, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported. Sources tell YWN that he is suffering from COVID-19.

In light of his serious condition, tefillos are being held in Bnei Brak and Jerusalem, in the Rav’s Beis Medrash on Rechov Shlomo Hamelech, and in other Batei Medrashim.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah shleimah of HaRav Yisrael Yitzchak ben Leah l’refuah sheleimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)