IDF To Open Two COVID Wards At Rambam Hospital

IDF Spokesperson Brigadier General Hedi Zilberman announced on Thursday that the IDF will be opening two Corona wards at Rambam hospital in Haifa. The wards will treat patients who are in moderate condition due to complications with the disease.

“This will be the first time that the IDF has opened a field hospital to treat Israeli citizens on Israeli soil,” Zilberman said. “We will be treating dozens of patients simultaneously who will be hospitalized in the two wards. The first wards will be operational anywhere between two weeks to a month from now.”

The IDF will also begin a public relations campaign explaining the importance of adhering to the regulations.