BDE: HaRav Chaim Shaul Eisenshtadt, Z’TL, Is Niftar From COVID-19

HaRav Chaim Shaul Eisenshtadt, z’tl, one of the most esteemed members of the Slonimer kehilla in Jerusalem passed away of the coronavirus in Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital on the first day of Sukkos at the age of 85.

HaRav Chaim Shaul, z’tl, was extremely close to the Nesivos Shalom, z’tl.

He was known as a Ba’al Tefillah who davened with all his heart and feelings and led the nigunim at the Slonimer tischem. He was also known as a ba’al tzedaka who supported many mosdos Torah.

In his younger years, he served as a melamed for children in Slonimer Talmudei Torah for many years.

Sadly, HaRav Chaim Shaul’s wife also passed away of the coronavirus about six months ago.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

