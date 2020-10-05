Arab Trims His Own Trees To Provide S’cach to Jews For Sukkos

An Arab member of the Lod municipal council trimmed the branches of the palm trees in the courtyard of his home to provide s’cach for the Jews of the city.

Jamal Abu Siam not only went out of his way to cut the branches but he also transported them to the main thoroughfare in the city so those who needed them could easily access them.

“It’s wonderful here in Lod,” Jamal said on a radio interview with Kol B’Rama. “There’s mutual respect between Jews and Arabs, mutual responsibility, and harmony. Jews and Arabs assist each other. On our holidays, the mayor of Lod, Yair Revivo, comes to my house to bring me a gift. Many mixed Jewish-Arab areas in Israel can come and learn from us how to live peacefully and assist one another.”

In other Lod news, Mayor Revivo and his father both tested positive for the coronavirus before Sukkos after contracting the virus at shul on Yom Kippur.

