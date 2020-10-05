3 IDF Soldiers In Serious Condition From COVID-19

Three IDF soldiers are hospitalized in serious condition after contracting the coronavirus.

There were 1,135 active coronavirus cases among IDF soldiers and staff as of Sunday night and 10,867 soldiers and staff in quarantine.

In other IDF news, the army is making preparations to open and manage two coronavirus wards in Rambam Hospital in Haifa in the next few weeks, the first time in history that the army is being tasked with providing medical care to civilians.

Israel’s Health Ministry confirmed 2,905 new coronavirus cases in Israel on Monday. There are currently 65,063 active cases, with 878 seriously ill patients, of whom 215 are ventilated. Another 28 deaths were confirmed since Sunday, raising the death toll to 1,719.

