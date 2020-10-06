Zman Simchaseinu: The greatest moments from the Siyumei Hashas: All the songs, the performances, the messages from the Gedolei Yisroel at the siyumim – especially for Sukkos

Dirshu brings you all the quality content from the Siyumei Hashas worldwide from Winter 5780, to enjoy during the coronavirus period. All the emotionally touching performances, the new music, and the giant performances in the presence of tens of thousands of Jews – are all now available for viewing directly and downloading.

Some of us have already managed to forget, but just a few months before the entire world changed completely due to the arrival of coronavirus, Dirshu held Siyum Hashas events in nine different countries worldwide, attended by hundreds of thousands of Jews, maranan v’rabanan, the Gedolei Yisroel, with unforgettable songs arranged by the greatest singers in the world of Jewish music – all for the honor the Torah.

Following the spread of COVID-19 and the current lockdowns in many countries, we offer you direct access to all the quality and moving content of the siyumim. You can return to the unforgettable joyous moments, the touching performances, the inspiring words of maranan v’rabanan, the Gedolei Yisroel, shlita, in Eretz Yisroel and in chutz laaretz, and share in the mitzva of simcha on Sukkos.

To download the songs: https://dirshuglobal.org/