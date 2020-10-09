Emirati FM To Berlin Rav: “We’re All The Sons Of Avraham”

During the historic visit of the Emirati, Israeli, and German foreign ministers to the Berlin Holocaust Memorial on Tuesday, an intriguing conversation took place between UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Rav of Berlin, R’ Yehudah Teichtal, who was present at the visit, B’Chadrei Charedim reported.

“We came to the Holocaust memorial in order to show honor and peace to the Jewish people,” Bin Zayed said to Rabbi Teichtal.

“[Bin Zayed] was very interested in the life of the Jews in Berlin, especially in light of our history,” Rabbi Teichtal said. “We told him that we don’t only occupy ourselves with the painful past but with investing our resources and energy in building a broad infrastructure for Jewish life. And that we receive full support from the German government, especially from our host, the German Foreign Minister [Heiko Maas], who has supported us for many years.”

“The [Emirati] foreign minister emphasized that we’re all Bnei Avraham, mentioning that this is also the name of the historic agreement [the Abraham Accords].”

“He expressed sincere interest in our Jewish activities and showed great interest in the details. It’s clear that he is a man who supports the Jewish people,” Rav Teichtal concluded.

