Jerusalem Boy Injured After Falling While Taking Apart A Sukkah

A 15-year-old boy was taking apart a Sukkah on Ido Hanavi Street in Jerusalem when he fell through the roof and sustained a serious injury to his head and upper body.

Rescue teams arrived quickly at the scene and treated the boy for his injuries. He was transported in a mobile intensive care ambulance to the hospital and was listed as being in moderate condition.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Nachman Ness who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: “The boy suffered a serious head injury and an injury to his upper body after he fell from the roof of the sukkah while taking it apart. I provided first aid treatment for him at the scene together with an ambulance team from United Hatzalah, before he was transported to Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital for further care.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)