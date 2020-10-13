BDE: Israel’s Oldest Man Dies At 117: Did Isolation Hasten His Death?

Israel’s oldest resident, Shomo Sulayman, z’l, passed away on Sunday in his home in Netanya at the age of 117 surrounded by his family members, including six children and dozens of grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren.

Sulayman’s grandson, Gil Radia, said his grandfather, who immigrated to Israel from Yemen in 1949 with his wife and children, was considered an expert in halacha and attended shul every day until the coronavirus pandemic began, Ynet reported.

“His mind was clear until his last moment,” Radia said. “People would come and ask him questions about halacha and do exactly as he told them after he looked it up.”

Sulayman made his living in agriculture and was one of the founding members of Moshav Avichayil. He has lived alone since his wife’s death at the age of 94 a number of years ago.

Radia said that the secret to his grandfather’s longevity was that he kept physically active and he ate in moderation. “He would eat small portions – in the morning a slice of bread with leben [soft white cheese]; for lunch either chicken, fish or an egg with rice; and in the evening a salad with an egg.”

“He walked a lot, and when he worked he would walk long distances by foot, such as from Moshav Avichayil in northern Netanya back to his home, carrying a big sack of oranges on his back.”

Sadly, it seems that Sulayman’s zest for life was affected by the isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, which forced him to stay at home. “The isolation had a negative effect on him,” said Radia. “Until the pandemic began, he went to shul every day, even at the age of 116. He was a very modest man, which is why everyone loved him. I think his isolation at home contributed to the deterioration of his health.”

“Saba loved life, and when someone argued with him, he would always try to present his view in an amicable manner. We tried to envelop him in our love until his last days.”

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

