Why Are 52% Of Older Israeli COVID Patients Chareidi?

The Chareidi advocacy headquarters of Israel’s Health Ministry published data on Tuesday morning showing that 52% of coronavirus patients over 65 are Chareidi despite the fact that the Chareidi sector accounts for only 12% of Israel’s population.

Health Ministry officials believe that a large number of the Chareidi patients contracted the coronavirus during the Yamim Noramim tefillos.

“This is startling data,” the Health Ministry stated. “The Chareidi population accounts for only 12% of the population and the percentage of adults over 65 is only a few percent.”

The Health Ministry’s Chareidi advocacy headquarters stated: “The data reveals a reality contrary to the widespread feeling that older people are being very cautious and young people are protecting themselves out of fear of infecting the older adults in their families. The statistics speak for themselves and should be of particular concern to our community.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)