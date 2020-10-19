Health Ministry Urges Israelis To Take Vitamin D To Fight COVID-19

Israel’s Health Ministry is encouraging Israelis to consume vitamin D in light of numerous studies showing that low levels of the “sunshine” vitamin put people at increased risk of contracting and/or dying of COVID-19.

International studies show that high levels of the vitamin boost the immune system which helps to kill the coronavirus. In other words, people with high levels of vitamin D are less prone to contracting the virus and if they do contract it, they are at less risk of becoming seriously ill or dying from it.

Vitamin D can be obtained by exposure to the sun, through vitamins, and/or through food rich in the vitamin, including egg yolks, meat, liver, oily fish such as salmon, herring, sardines, and mackerel, and enriched foods.

About 70% of adults worldwide are deficient in vitamin D, according to Dr. Milana Frenkel-Morgenstern, the head of an Azrieli Faculty of Medicine research group that published a study in July linking low levels of vitamin D to an increased risk of contracting COVID-19.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)