HaGaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi Is Positive For COVID-19

Hagaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi, Rosh Yeshivas Ateres Yisrael and member of the Degel Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.

HaRav Ezrachi, 92, is Baruch Hashem in good condition and is continuing his daily routine as usual, according to his family members.

However, due to his advanced age, HaRav Ezrachi’s family members have requested from the public to daven for the refuah of HaRav Baruch Mordechai ben Hinda Malka b’soch shaar cholei Yisrael.

HaRav Ezrachi’s wife, Rebbetzin Shomit, contracted the coronavirus about a month ago and b’chasdei Hashem, has fully recovered.

Ateres Yisrael is expected to open its doors for the winter zeman on Tuesday with the capsule system in place and B’ezras Hashem, the Rosh Yeshivah will deliver shiurim by telephone.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)