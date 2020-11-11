Netanyahu: “We’ll Bring Pfizer Vaccine To Israel,” Advanced Talks Underway

Following U.S. pharma giant Pfizer’s announcement on Monday that early data shows that its COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ promised Israelis to bring the vaccine to Israel.

“Today is a very important day in the global fight against the coronavirus,” the prime minister said. “Pfizer announced that a vaccine it is developing has an efficacy of 90%…One thing is clear. Not long from today – it won’t be years but months – there will be vaccines that will be available for the population of the world.”

“My goal at the moment is to do one thing – bring vaccines to you, citizens of Israel. And we will do so. This means that the end is in sight.”

Israel is already holding advanced talks with Pfizer and its German biotech partner BioNTech SE to purchase its COVID-19 vaccines, Israeli government sources told Globes.

The Globes report said that Israel’s Finance Minister Yisrael Katz spoke with U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin during the Israel-US Economic Conference on Monday and asked him to assist Israel in obtaining the vaccine as part of the 600 million doses the U.S. is purchasing from Pfizer.

“I welcome the announcement by Pfizer of its successful trial for a coronavirus vaccination, which was 90% effective,” Katz said. “If the FDA issues the required approval then we are talking about a dramatic turning point in the fight against coronavirus and the world will begin to be on track to exit the crisis.”

Israel has also ensured that Israeli citizens can receive the US biotech Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine as soon as it’s ready as well as pre-ordered 1.5 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

Israel began human clinical trials for its own vaccine, the Brilife vaccine developed by the Institute for Biological Research (IIBR), last week.

