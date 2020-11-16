Bahrain FM To Make 1st Official Visit To Israel, Meet With Pompeo, Netanyahu

Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al- Zayani is visiting Israel on Wednesday, the first official visit by a Bahraini official, arriving on the same day as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Walla News reported on Sunday.

A trilateral meeting will be held in Jerusalem, with the participation of Al-Zayani, Pompeo, and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. Foreign Minster Gabi Ashkenazi and Bahrain’s Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism Zayed Bin Rashid Al Zayani, who is accompanying the foreign minister on the trip, will also participate in the meeting.

Israeli officials are working on a final aviation agreement for direct flights between Israel and Bahrain to be signed at the meeting on Wednesday. Also on the meeting agenda will be the opening of embassies and the exchanging of ambassadors.

Pompeo is expected to stay in Israel until Friday and then continue on his trip to visit the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)