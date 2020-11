There will be Divrei Hesped in Flatbush tonight for Hagaon HaRav David Feinstein ZATZAL.

The Hespeidim will be held at 8:30PM Khal Zichron Mordechai, 2645 Nostrand Avenue (between Avenue L and M).

Hespedim will be given by HaRav Shimshon Sherer, Reb Rubin Schron – who had the Zechus of decades of a personal relationship with the Feinstein Mishpacha – as well as others.

The event will be streamed on TorahAnytime as well.