VIDEO, PHOTOS: IDF Exposes IEDs Placed On Syrian Border By Iranian Agents

The IDF neutralized explosives found on the Israel-Syrian border on Tuesday in the southern Golan Heights, the trigger for the IDF strikes on Iranian and Syrian military sites in Syria overnight Tuesday.

The three mines were planted on the border several weeks ago by Syrian nationals residing nearby under the direction of Iran’s Quds Forces. The IEDs were discovered on the Syrian side of the security fence where IDF troops routinely carry out patrols.

A similar attempt to plant explosives was made by an Iranian-directed Syrian cell in the same area in August but on that occasion, the cell was spotted by the IDF and eliminated.

IDF combat engineering troops were called to the site to disarm the IEDs.

