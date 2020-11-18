Neighbors Report Mysterious Shadow In Window

Friday night. As the candles glow & his mother sets the table, a little boy sits on his balcony, pensively watching other children play in the park.





He longs to ride scooters and climb the jungle gym as they do, and he remembers not long ago when he did. But he knows the truth: If he went down there now, he could die.





9-year-old Meir Wallenstein has a rare heart defect which has already necessitated five surgeries. Doctors say he needs a procedure in Boston to save his life – but his parents can’t afford it.





Another Wallenstein peers out the window at the park. She is illuminated by the glow of her neiros – 12 neiros, though only 11 children will join her at her seuda tonight. The Wallensteins tragically lost a child years ago, and the laughter of the boys & girls in the courtyard beyond will forever ring bittersweet. She cannot bear to lose another light.





This Shabbos, Meir & his mother are praying that readers will see their story, open their hearts, and give.

