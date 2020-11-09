“Leave Sanctions On Iran” – Saudi Arabia Fears “Pro-Iran President”

Unlike the Palestinian Authority and Hamas, who were delighted with Biden’s victory over Trump, the moderate Gulf states fear what Israel is fearing these days – that US President-elect Joe Biden will renter the Iran nuclear deal.

Saudi King Salman, like Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, significantly delayed transmitting his congratulations to the new president-elect – an indication of the kingdom’s disappointment and fears of the future, namely the increased influence of Iran, the Muslim Brotherhood and their affiliates in the region.

Senior Saudi officials spoke with Yisrael Hayom on Monday, confirming their fears of what they called the future “pro-Iranian president” who they believe will implement a “conciliatory policy toward Iran that will put the region at risk.”

“There’s concern that the cabinet of Biden’s advisors will be composed of [former US President Barack] Obama people, and the Biden administration would remove sanctions on Iran,” a senior official in Abu Dhabi said.

The official emphasized that Biden’s win would not negatively affect the kingdom’s wishes to maintain relations with Jerusalem and may even strengthen ties due to shared concerns regarding Iran.

Officials in Bahrain and Egypt have also expressed disappointment about Biden’s win, the report said.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)