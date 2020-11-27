Rishon L’Tzion HaRav Yitzchak Yosef Meets With Bahraini Royalty

Rishon L’Tzion Rav Yitzchak Yosef met with a delegation of Bahrain royals at the King David hotel in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

The delegation is visiting Israel as part of a program of the Bahrani King Hamad Global Centre for Peaceful Coexistence.

The delegation is headed by Sheikh Khaled, a member of the Bahraini royal family who serves as chairman of the center’s board. Sheikh Saleh Yusuf Ibrahim Abdel-Aziz, a member of the Supreme House of the Bahraini Parliament is also part of the delegation as well as former Bahraini ambassador to the United States Houda Nonoo, who is part of the tiny Jewish community in Bahrain.

Rav Yosef told the royals that Am Yisrael seeks peace with all the countries in the Middle East and asked Sheikh Khaled to personally convey his gratitude to the Gulf State’s king for his efforts toward the normalization deal with Israel.

President Reuven Rivlin met with the delegation on Thursday.

In honor of National Religious Freedom Day we recognize the Bahraini government for their continued efforts in supporting an environment which fosters freedom of religion. #sharedvalue. pic.twitter.com/OgjTUGu9x1 — U.S. Embassy Manama (@USEmbassyManama) January 16, 2020

