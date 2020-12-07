Tragedy in Beit Shemesh: 13-Yr.-Old Falls From Height & Niftar, 2 Weeks After His Bar Mitzvah

A 13-year-old Chareidi boy was killed in a tragic incident on Monday when a supportive wall of a fence in the courtyard of a yeshivah ketnana in Beit Shemesh collapsed, causing him to fall from a height of five meters (16.4 feet).

Rescue services rushed to the scene and administered resuscitation methods, continuing with the efforts while evacuating him to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

He was identified as Daniel Madmon Z”L, a student at Yeshivas Mivakshei Breslov in Beit Shemesh.

“According to passersby, the fence in the courtyard of the yeshivah collapsed, causing him to fall from a height of five meters,” said Meir Perel, a United Hatzalah paramedic. “I performed resuscitation on him until other paramedics arrived and replaced me and continued with the resuscitation efforts.”

Other Hatzalah paramedics said: “When we arrived at the scene we found a boy of about 13 who fell from a height of about five meters, apparently after he leaned on a fence that collapsed together with him on it. The boy suffered a severe head injury and wasn’t breathing and had no pulse.”

The medical staff at Hadassah continued resuscitation efforts but sadly were forced to pronounce his death shortly later.

