COVID Psak From HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein: “Whoever Is Cold Should Buy A Heater”

HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein, a member of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah and the Rav of the Ramat Elchanan neighborhood of Bnei Brak, paskened that windows in shuls and other buildings must remain open even in the winter to minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Several avreichim asked HaRav Zilberstein recently about the issue of keeping windows open during the cold weather when normally if even one person is cold, the halacha is that the windows must be closed. The avreichim asked the Rav to pasken on the correct behavior this winter in light of the Health Ministry’s instructions to leave the windows open. [It should be noted that the winter cold in Israel, especially in Bnei Brak, is very mild in comparison to other countries.]

“The danger of the coronavirus involves pikuach nefesh and therefore we are obligated to leave the windows open during the winter,” wrote HaRav Zilberstein in the psak halacha that was posted in many shuls this week in Bnei Brak and other cities.

“For someone to claim that the cold bothers him and the window must be closed in the winter if it bothers someone cannot be said during this time of the danger of the coronavirus. Whoever is cold should buy a heater. He does not have the right to demand that the windows be closed.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)