Oman Is Next On List To Normalize Ties With Israel, Report

Israeli diplomatic sources say that Oman will be the next Persian Gulf country to announce a normalization deal with Israel, and additional countries will follow, Israeli media outlets reported on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia, which played an important part in advancing ties between Israel and Morocco, may also normalize ties with Israel prior to Biden’s inauguration.

The report added that talks are also being held with a number of other countries, including Niger, Mali, Djibouti, Mauritania, and the Comoro Islands in Africa as well as Indonesia, Pakistan, Brunei, Bangladesh, and the Maldives in Asia.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ made a secret trip to Oman in 2018 and met with its then-leader, the late Sultan Qaboos.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)