Netanyahu Enters Quarantine Until Friday

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ entered quarantine on Monday after it was confirmed he was in contact with a person who subsequently tested positive for the coronavirus, his spokesperson announced.

The prime minister was tested for COVID-19 on Sunday and Monday and both tests were negative.

Netanyahu was in contact with the President of the Supreme Court of the Likud Michael Kleiner last Tuesday, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday.

This is the third time the prime minister was forced to enter quarantine.

