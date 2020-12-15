Worrying: Most Chareidi Neighborhoods In Jerusalem Are Now “Red Zones”

There’s been a 78% increase in the number of new coronavirus cases in the Charedi sector in Israel in the past week, according to data presented by Prof. Eran Segal of Weizmann Institute on Tuesday.

The majority of Chareidi neighborhoods in Jerusalem are now “red zones,” with Sanhedria, Maalot Dafna and Bayit Vegan the most recent additions to the list, joining Neve Yaakov, Ramot, Pisgat Zeev, Romema and Har Nof.

The neighborhoods of Ramat Shlomo, Givat Shaul, Mekor Baruch, Geulah, Zichron Moshe, the Old City, and Kiryat Menachem are “orange zones,” and according to the Health Ministry, they are likely to be declared “red zones” within a few days.

Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of public health at the Health Ministry, told Kan News on Tuesday that 55% of Israel’s population is currently in red or orange zones. “We’re a week or ten days away from imposing far stricter restrictions,” she said.

