HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein Is Vaccinated, Urges Public To Vaccinate As Soon As Possible

HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein went to Mayanei HaYeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak on Tuesday afternoon to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The Ponavezh Rosh Yeshivah, 97, returned to his home twenty minutes later and called to the public to “get vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

Those close to the Rosh Yeshivah said: “He [got vaccinated] in a public place and not in his home to transmit a message to the Charedi public: ‘Go and get vaccinated.'”

Earlier on Tuesday, in a meeting of the Knesset’s State Audit Committee, which held a discussion on Israel’s vaccination information campaign, the head of the Chareidi information branch Avi Blumenthal announced that “the president of the Moetzet Gedolei HaTorah will be vaccinated today.”

Blumenthal added that there’s a high demand in the Charedi community to be vaccinated.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)