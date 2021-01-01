What Is HaRav Gershon Edelstein’s Two-Word Formula For Shalom Bayis?

A Jew suffering from difficult Shalom Bayis problems visited the home of HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein on Thursday for advice, Kikar H’Shabbos reported.

The Rosh Yeshivah responded that there’s a very simple eitzah to solve all Shalom Bayis problems and this eitzah is invaluable.

“Lishtok U’L’Chabeid, [Be silent and show respect],” the Rosh Yeshivah said, and then repeated the two words several times: “Lishtok U’L’Chabeid.”

The Rosh Yeshivah added: “The main thing is first to remain silent and then to show respect. Then everything will be b’seder.”

[It should be noted that the Rosh Yeshivah’s advice is geared toward those with “run-of-the-mill” relationship issues. Those who are facing serious marriage issues or abuse should seek professional advice.]

