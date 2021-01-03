Williamsburg: NY AG James Recuses Herself From Probe Into Alleged Vaccine Fraud By Health Provider

Attorney General Letitia James is recusing herself from a state investigation into a Brooklyn-based health care network that officials say may have fraudulently obtained COVID vaccines
The case was handed to James by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who called it possible fraud.
Parcare Community Health Network allegedly misrepresented itself on vaccine applications in order to receive 2,300 doses of Moderna’s vaccine, state officials said.
James’ office said she is recusing herself from the investigation “to avoid even an appearance of conflict,” according to a statement obtained by the New York Post.
James and Parcare CEO Gary Schlesinger have a well-documented friendship going back to James’ days as a City Council member in central Brooklyn.
The two have been photographed together at political fundraisers, and Schlesinger even reportedly helped fund James’ attorney general campaign.
The AG’s office said it will still handle the case, but James won’t have any involvement.
Parcare said it returned the vaccines it hadn’t distributed with documentation “regarding the proper receipt of the vaccines.” The provider maintains that it followed all the rules and will cooperate with the investigation.
(AP)
A million people in Israel have gotten the vaccine thus far! The dope NY governor made a to-do over 2300 vaccinations. ParCare did administer their allotment of vaccines properly. My cousin’s mom is 86. He brought her to get the shot and then asked since she’s there already, can she also have. They declined her request because she’s a healthy 58 year old. The elderly mom did get it! What did ParCare do wrong? The governor had not a statement to make about the bikers attack last week! That was fine in his eyes!!
BTW, he had the shot and so did AOC because bartending is essential. Or maybe because Congress are first responders. Such ridiculous politics.
So much better that parcare got on with the critically urgent job of inoculating New Yorker’s, whilst hospitals in Wisconsin were sitting tight on these ready to go vaccines so as not to cancel their xmas brake, and then this low life destroyed over 5000 viles of life saving vaccination.