Williamsburg: NY AG James Recuses Herself From Probe Into Alleged Vaccine Fraud By Health Provider

Attorney General Letitia James is recusing herself from a state investigation into a Brooklyn-based health care network that officials say may have fraudulently obtained COVID vaccines

The case was handed to James by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who called it possible fraud.

Parcare Community Health Network allegedly misrepresented itself on vaccine applications in order to receive 2,300 doses of Moderna’s vaccine, state officials said.

James’ office said she is recusing herself from the investigation “to avoid even an appearance of conflict,” according to a statement obtained by the New York Post.

James and Parcare CEO Gary Schlesinger have a well-documented friendship going back to James’ days as a City Council member in central Brooklyn.

The two have been photographed together at political fundraisers, and Schlesinger even reportedly helped fund James’ attorney general campaign.

The AG’s office said it will still handle the case, but James won’t have any involvement.

Parcare said it returned the vaccines it hadn’t distributed with documentation “regarding the proper receipt of the vaccines.” The provider maintains that it followed all the rules and will cooperate with the investigation.

