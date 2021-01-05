“We’re Winning The Vaccine Race But Losing The Virus Variant Battle”

As Israel receives international recognition for its speedy and efficient vaccination campaign, it is, unfortunately, like many countries, facing a surge in morbidity.

“1,224,000 Israelis have been vaccinated,” Health Minister Yuli Edelstein tweeted on Monday morning. “We’re winning the vaccination race but we’re unfortunately losing the battle against the virus variant.”

“The rise in morbidity should worry all public officials who need to remember: their foremost responsibility is public health.”

As of Monday, about 12% of Israel’s population has been vaccinated and Israelis currently account for about 10% of people worldwide who have been vaccinated.

However, it’s possible that Israel may have to slow down or temporarily halt its vaccination campaign next week due to a temporary shortage of vaccines.

The shortage won’t affect those who already received their first doses, as there are enough second doses in storage to administer to all those requiring it.

According to a Kan News report on Sunday, Israel’s Kupot Cholim only have about 170,000 remaining first doses, less than a two-day supply as over 100,000 people are being vaccinated every day.

Israeli health officials are currently conducting negotiations with Pfizer to speed up its vaccine deliveries from February to January.

