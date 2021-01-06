INSANITY: Protesters On Bar Ilan Knock Over Heavy Barrier, Entrapping Chareidi Boy [SEE THE VIDEOS]

A protest took place on Tuesday on Rechov Bar Ilan in Jerusalem against the construction of the light rail line that is being built through Chareidi neighborhoods. Kanaim have been holding ongoing protests against the construction.

In the course of the protest, the kanaim tried knocking over a heavy safety barrier at the site and a 10-year-old Chareidi boy was injured on his leg.

Much effort was required to extricate the boy. He was treated by MDA paramedics on the scene and evacuated to the hospital.

Israel Police stated: “Israel Police continue to act against dozens of protesters who violate public order while blocking the Bar Ilan interesection and damaging the construction infrastructure at the site.”

“In the course of the protests, the protesters knocked over safety barriers and as a result, a child was injured on his leg and he was treated by MDA.”

