HATER: Johns Hopkins Teaching Assistant Threatened To Fail “Zionist Students”

Rasha Anayah, a teaching assistant at John Hopkin’s University’s Thor Research Group wrote a tweet threatening to fail pro-Israel students, The Forward reported on Thursday.

“Ethical dilemma: if you have to grade a zionist student exam, do you still give them all their points even though they support your ethnic cleansing?” she wrote. “Like idk [I don’t know].”

Anayah took a survey of opinions and 77% of the respondents replied, “Free Palestine! Fail them.” She responded: “like I agree but also too many of you want me to get fired.”

She also wrote other tweets insulting Israelis and white people: “y’all allah looking out for me. The majority of undergrads in chem here are white and i was blessed enough to be paired w a black woman to mentor who has good race analysis. Didn’t get pinned with an israeli or some ***** white boy to have to share my knowledge with.alhamdulilah [Thank G-d].”

Anayah is also the treasurer of Students for Justice in Palestine at Johns Hopkins and was previously a board member for “Bears for Palestine” at the University of California, Berkeley, according to Canary Mission.

Johns Hopkins University is investigating the incident, The Forward said.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)