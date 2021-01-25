SEE THE DAMAGE: Extremist Vandals Wreak Destruction On Jerusalem Light Rail [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

As part of the ongoing protests against the construction of a light rail line on Rechov Bar Ilan in Jerusalem, Chareidi extremists heavily damaged a light rail station and the light rail itself on Rechov Shivtei Yisrael in Jerusalem.

The vandals also placed an obstacle on the train tracks, halting traffic until it could be removed.

Citypass, the company that operates the light rail, stated: “Heavy damage was caused to the light rail by a group of violent protesters who rioted in the area of the Shivtei Yisrael station.”

“The vandals smashed the windows of the station and the train, poured concrete on the tracks and threw paint on the train itself, endangering the frightened passengers.”

“Citypass strongly condemns the violent attacks and vandalism and calls to the police to bring the full weight of the law against the rioters.”

