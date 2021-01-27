As Daily Deaths Soar To New High, Health Ministry Says Must Extend Lockdown

The Health Ministry said on Monday that in light of the still high infection rate, lockdown restrictions should be extended for another week, until February 7. Currently, the lockdown is scheduled to expire on January 31.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is expected to meet with the Cabinet on Tuesday evening to approve the issue.

A grim record high of 68 fatalities in the previous 24 hours was confirmed on Monday evening, the highest daily tally since the start of the pandemic, with the death toll now at 4,478. Over 1,000 fatalities have been recorded since the beginning of January.

Overcrowded hospitals have been forced to instruct ambulances carrying virus patients to wait outside for hours while they struggle to free up space in their virus wards. All Jerusalem hospitals have notified ambulances that they cannot accept any more coronavirus patients and one woman in Jerusalem died in an ambulance on Sunday when all hospitals refused to admit her due to lack of space.

