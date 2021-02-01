BDE: R’ Naftali Yaakov Bernstein, 47, Of Beit Shemesh, Dies Of COVID-19

Reb Naftali Yaakov Bernstein, z’l, of Beit Shemesh passed away of the coronavirus in Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv in the early hours of Friday morning at the age of 47.

The niftar contracted the coronavirus a month ago and after two weeks at home his condition deteriorated and he was brought to Ichilov, where he was diagnosed with a lung infection.

Reb Bernstein, z’l, was a beloved Rebbe in Talmud Torah Beit Eliyahu in Ramat Beit Shemesh Aleph and was a respected member of his community.

He left behind a wife and ten children.

Yehi Zicho Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)