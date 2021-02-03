Israel: 15 Ambulances Wait Outside Hospitals For Hours

In the wake of the high virus morbidity in Israel and the resulting overcrowded coronavirus wards in hospitals nationwide, at least 15 ambulances transporting seriously ill virus patients were forced to wait outside hospitals for almost two hours before gaining admittance on Tuesday night.

Ambulances were waiting outside Ichilov and Assaf HaRofeh Hospitals in the Tel Aviv area as well as Kaplan Medical Center in Rechovot.

“If Israel ends the lockdown by Sunday, the significance of that is clear,” a senior Magen David Adom told Army Radio on Wednesday. “More people will require medical services and the situation will grow even worse.”

“There is no real difference in the number of seriously ill patients today than prior to entering the lockdown, said Dr. Asaf Peretz, director of the coronavirus ward at Assuta Hospital in Ashdod. “The purpose of the lockdown was to minimize the number of seriously ill patients. This goal was not achieved and the conclusion is clear, as long as the basic reproduction number is static and stands above 1, exiting the lockdown would be irresponsible.”

“Unfortunately, in light of the current data, exiting the lockdown under the current conditions guarantees entering a new lockdown within a few weeks. We have to stop talking about dates and talk only about the number of patients and the basic reproduction number.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)