“It’s A Matter Of Saving Children’s Lives,” Israeli Health Official Says

As Israel continues to grapple with a high virus morbidity rate due to the British variant, it is yet unclear how and when it is emerging from its nationwide lockdown, with a scheduled Wednesday meeting to make a decision on the matter postponed until Thursday.

But one thing is clear. Unlike the first and second waves, when the focus was on avoiding infections among the older population, the British variant has forced a renewed look at preventing infections in children.

The British variant, now behind as much as 70-80% of new cases, has been affecting children and even babies at a much higher rate than the original virus, with the number of babies under the age of 2 diagnosed with the coronavirus in January almost quadruple the number diagnosed in December. A total of 5,780 babies tested positive for the virus in Jaunary, 1,526 in December, and 377 in November, with actual numbers believed to be much much higher since most babies are asymptomatic.

Dr. Ze’ev Feldman, the director of the department of pediatric neurosurgery at Sheba Medical Center and chairman of the Israeli Medical Association (IMA), said that the reopening of schools will now have to be carried out under extremely strict guidelines or they will become the incubator of a fourth coronavirus wave.

“We’re already at a point where about 12% of new cases are among children aged 9 and under,” Feldman said on Wednesday. “Opening the educational system must be carried out according to an extremely strict and clear outline. It’s not a matter of politics – it’s a matter of saving lives – and this time it may be children’s lives.”

Some of the necessary conditions for opening schools that Feldman mentioned are capsule systems and rapid testing for students, teachers and school staff.

The panel of health experts advising the coronavirus cabinet recommended on Wednesday that teachers who have not been vaccinated not be allowed to return to classrooms, with unvaccinated teachers allowed only to teach online.

Only 53% of Israel’s teachers have received their first vaccine doses and 27% have received their second doses, despite the fact that teachers were prioritized for eligibility.

