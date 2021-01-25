Israeli Report Reveals Alarming Data On Rise Of Cases In Children & Teens

Israeli health officials have recorded an alarming rise in the number of coronavirus cases in children and teens in the past several weeks.

A total of 51,218 children and teens under the age of 18 have contracted the coronavirus since the beginning of January, of whom 138 have been hospitalized, according to data published on Sunday morning in a Yediot Achranot report. The number is staggeringly high in comparison to the number of children and teens diagnosed with the virus during the entire second wave – only 34,000.

Since the beginning of January, 138 children and teens were hospitalized due to the virus, including nine in serious or critical condition, a higher number than any other month since the pandemic began.

Health officials say they can’t fully explain the rise of cases in children and teens but believe it can be attributed to the British variant, which is behind about 40% of Israel’s current cases, according to coronavirus czar Prof. Nachman Ash.

“British reports show an increase in cases among children and I think we’re seeing the same here,” Ash said, adding that he is unaware of another possible explanation.

On Friday, Israel opened its first pediatric ICU unit for coronavirus cases.

Unfortunately, the British variant has also been attributed to the rash of serious coronavirus cases in pregnant women.

