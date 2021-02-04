Ex-Contender For J-m Mayor Ofer Berkovitch Joins Sa’ar’s New Hope Party

Jerusalem council member Ofer Berkovitch, head of the Hitorerut movement, announced on Wednesday that he is joining Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope party.

Berkovitch’s name is known from his race for the mayor of Jerusalem in 2018, which he lost to current mayor Moshe Lion.

Berkovitch, 37, ran for mayor on a platform promising to end religious extortion in the city and open Jerusalem businesses on Shabbos.

Another contender in the 2018 race for Jerusalem mayor, former Likud MK and minister Ze’ev Elkin, is also a member of the New Hope party.

The New Hope party registered its party list on Wednesday evening, a day ahead of the Thursday at midnight deadline, along with 18 other parties.

(L-R) New Hope members MK Tzvi Hauser, MK Yifat Shasha-Biton and Jerusalem council member Ofer Berkovitch present the party’s slate for the March 2021 election to the Central Elections Committee, February 3, 2021. (New Hope)

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)