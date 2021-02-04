Ex-Contender For J-m Mayor Ofer Berkovitch Joins Sa’ar’s New Hope Party

Jerusalem council member Ofer Berkovitch, head of the Hitorerut movement, announced on Wednesday that he is joining Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope party.

Berkovitch’s name is known from his race for the mayor of Jerusalem in 2018, which he lost to current mayor Moshe Lion.

Berkovitch, 37, ran for mayor on a platform promising to end religious extortion in the city and open Jerusalem businesses on Shabbos.

ברוך הבא לתקווה חדשה, עופר ברקוביץ׳! עופר, יו״ר תנועת ״התעוררות״ בירושלים, הוא דוגמא למנהיגות צעירה שלוקחת אחריות ונאבקת על העתיד. הצטרפותו לתקווה חדשה משמעותית ומסמלת תקווה חדשה לדור הצעיר במדינה. ביחד – נצליח! @oferberkovitch pic.twitter.com/cnsXl8BP0k — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) February 3, 2021

Another contender in the 2018 race for Jerusalem mayor, former Likud MK and minister Ze’ev Elkin, is also a member of the New Hope party.

עופר ברקוביץ׳ וזאב אלקין כבר מחברים כוחות ועובדים ביחד על תוכנית תקווה חדשה לפיתוח ירושלים pic.twitter.com/agfPzUvXZ5 — New Hope | תקווה חדשה (@ILNewHope) February 4, 2021

The New Hope party registered its party list on Wednesday evening, a day ahead of the Thursday at midnight deadline, along with 18 other parties.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)